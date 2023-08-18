Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
3 Killed in Manipur in Renewed Violence

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST

Imphal, India

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 (Image: PTI)

In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.

Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

    • The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST
