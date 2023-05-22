Trends :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
3 Killed, More Than 10 Injured as Mini Truck Overturns in MP

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:19 IST

Katni, India

The mini truck (loading vehicle) overturned near Piprondh under Madhav Nagar police station limits. (Representational Image/ANI)

Three women were killed and more than 10 other people injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna, they said.

The mini truck (loading vehicle) overturned near Piprondh under Madhav Nagar police station limits, Katni district collector Avi Prasad said.

Three women, aged 20, 45 and 50, were killed in the accident. Around a dozen others were injured and undergoing treatment, he said.

According to police officials, the deceased and the injured persons were residents of Barela area in Jabalpur.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 22, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 11:19 IST
