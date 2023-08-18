Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » 3 More Members of Newly Floated Militant Organisation Arrested in Meghalaya

3 More Members of Newly Floated Militant Organisation Arrested in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police busted the newly floated militant organisation by arresting six members of NLCN on Wednesday, a day before the first batch of the group was to leave for Nagaland to receive arms training

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:48 IST

Shillong Cantonment, India

The National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong is suspected to have ties with militant organisations in Nagaland (Representative Image)
Three more members of the newly floated militant organisation – National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong – were arrested from Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said.

Meghalaya Police busted the newly floated militant organisation by arresting six members of NLCN on Wednesday, a day before the first batch of the group was to leave for Nagaland to receive arms training, DIG Davis R Marak said.

“Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in several operations conducted since last night. One self-styled area commander of East Khasi Hills district and another two were arrested from West Jaintia Hills district," Marak told PTI.

Meanwhile, the six people arrested on Wednesday were produced before a local court here on Thursday which remanded them to eight days police custody.

The National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong is suspected to have ties with militant organisations in Nagaland, Marak said in a statement.

The police said they received intelligence inputs that indicated that a new militant organisation is being floated to commit unlawful activities. Acting on the inputs, four top leaders of the organisations and two cadres including a woman were nabbed in operations launched on Wednesday, the DIG said.

    • The leaders were to send the group’s first batch for armed training to Nagaland on Thursday, Marak said.

    A criminal case has been registered at Crime Branch Police Station, Eastern Range, Shillong, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The arrested persons include the self-styled chairman of NLCN, the ‘Commander in Chief’ of NLCN, the general secretary, and other top leaders.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 18, 2023, 09:48 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 09:48 IST
