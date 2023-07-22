3 Passengers Killed as Concrete Lorry Crashes into Govt Bus in Andhra Pradesh

Three passengers died and two more travellers are in critical condition after a concrete lorry hit an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus at a village in Annamayya district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway (NH 716) that is being maintained by the state government, police said.

“It is a straight road, not a black spot. The lorry (concrete truck) took a sharp turn from left to right and hit the bus," Annamayya district superintendent of police R Gangadhara Rao told PTI.

According to the SP, the bus was going from Tirupati to Kadapa and managed to avoid a direct head-on collision but the lorry also turned in the same direction as the bus and struck it in the middle.

Following the crash, Rao said the bus got damaged with most of the front seats crushed, killing three persons while two are in critical condition. Besides, several others sustained injuries.