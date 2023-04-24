Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
3 Terrorists Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

In a gunbattle between the militants and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Paharkhel Thall area of the Lakki Marwat district.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 22:11 IST

New Delhi, India

A fresh contingent of police was rushed to the site to control the situation.(Representational image: AFP/File)

Pakistani security forces killed at least three terrorists while two police officials were injured during an operation on Monday in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, police said.

In a gunbattle between the militants and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Paharkhel Thall area of the Lakki Marwat district, two suicide bombers blew themselves up, injuring two security officials.

The CTD officials also gunned down a terrorist during the shootout, bringing the total tally of the militants killed to three.

A fresh contingent of police was rushed to the site to control the situation.

Monday’s operation is the second such in a week after Pakistani forces gunned down two members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in the country’s Punjab province.

first published: April 24, 2023, 22:11 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 22:11 IST
