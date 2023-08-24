3 Top G20 Nations Keen to Tie Up with India in Space Sector, Piyush Goyal Tells News18; Here Are The Names

Trade ministers from three important G20 countries have mentioned that they would like to talk to India regarding possible collaboration for space technologies and space missions, union minister Piyush Goyal revealed to CNN-News18, a day after the historic touchdown by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. “In fact one of the senior leaders coming in for the G20 Leaders’ Summit next month, his trade minister has already said that they would like to add that to the agenda of the leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Now, CNN-News18 has learnt from sources that the three nations referred to by the minister are Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Singapore.

A group of G20 delegates gathered for the Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting in Jaipur celebrated the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar expedition.

One of the cakes cut in the presence of Goyal was in the shape of Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, while the other cake featured the moon with the Indian national flag on top.

“The enthusiasm for India’s space mission comes from the fact that we are self-reliant, from the fact that it’s very much a competitive business and we stand to gain from that competition, also that we are a trusted partner," Goyal told CNN-News18.