3 Youths Drown After Boat Capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi

3 Youths Drown After Boat Capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST

Mangalore, India

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening (Representational Photo)
Three youths drowned and one went missing after the boat they were sailing capsized in a river in Brahmavar town of Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing.

The youths had come to their relative’s house in Hoode to celebrate Ramzan. On Sunday evening, they went fishing in a boat when they were washed away.

Police said the youths were caught in the high tide of the river. A search is on for the missing person.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST
