The 16-year-old girl who was publicly butchered in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, by a man who the police say was her boyfriend, had at least 34 stab wounds and her skull was ruptured, initial details from her autopsy report indicate.

Police officers investigating the case told CNN-News18 that the girl’s body when taken for post-mortem examination was found to have 34 stab injuries, inflicted using a sharp object. Further, they said, primary medical reports suggest that her skull was completely ruptured, adding that a detailed autopsy report is yet to be received by the police.

“Multiple stabs had cut open her abdominal area and her clothes were blood-soaked. Bludgeoning had defaced her skull and head," said an investigator, who wished not to be named.

CCTV footage of the murder that took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday clearly shows the perpetrator holding the minor girl against a wall with his left hand and stabbing her repeatedly with a knife in his right hand. The suspect, 20-year-old Sahil, was arrested on Monday evening from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The video shows bystanders as mute spectators while the brutal killing unfolds before their eyes.

After being stabbed multiple times, when the girl collapses, the man is seen in the camera footage picking up a stone slab and bludgeoning her further. This is what police believe led to the rupturing of the skull.

Initial investigation by the police has revealed that the alleged relationship between the girl and the man had gone sour and became the probable cause of the murder.

“The girl also was friends with another man to which Sahil used to object. She also had a tattoo of the name of that man on her forearm. It was her alleged closeness to the other man that angered Sahil and when despite his repeated objections the girl did not cut ties with the other man, he killed her in rage," the investigator said.

The girl’s family has, however, maintained that they had no idea about their daughter’s friendship with Sahil. While the girl’s father works as a contractual labourer, Sahil himself worked as an AC repair mechanic, and his father is a welding worker. Both families are residents of the Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

Later, on Monday evening, after the post-mortem was completed, the girl’s body was handed over to her family and the last rites were completed.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said the suspect, Sahil, was arrested within 20 hours of the incident. “He had absconded after the crime. We formed special teams and tracked him down. The case is being probed from all possible angles and adequate security is being maintained in the area to ensure no law and order problem arises," Pathak said.