36,521 Personnel Recruited in CAPFs in 9 Months; Process on to Fill 79,960 Vacancies: Govt

As many as 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF in last nine months, while the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies is currently underway, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the central government has launched a drive for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles under the Mission Recruitment and so far 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the past nine months.

“Currently, the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies of various posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles is underway at various stages," he said replying to a written question.