4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Area Near MP's Gwalior, Strong Tremors Felt in Chhattisgarh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28 km southeast of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST

Curated By: Jessica Jani

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 12:01 IST

Gwalior, India

No loss of life or property has been reported yet in either state. (Photo: Twitter)
Strong tremors were felt in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Madhya Pradesh near Gwalior at 10:31 am, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28 km southeast of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST, the Centre said.

In Chhattisgarh, the tremors were felt for about six seconds in Ambikapur, and many residents rushed out of buildings in a panic as per Amar Ujala.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet in either state.

Further details are awaited. 

last updated: March 24, 2023, 12:01 IST
