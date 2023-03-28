Home » India » 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh

The epicentre was 166 kilometres north of Leh town, while the depth was 105 kilometres

The tremor was felt at 10.47 am. So far, there is no report of any damage (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10.47 am. So far, there is no report of any damage.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

