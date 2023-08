4 Held for Selling Liquor on Dry Day, Noida Excise Dept Steps Up Overpricing Checks

Four people, including a married couple, were arrested for allegedly selling liquor illegally on Independence Day — a notified dry day — in Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar excise officials said on Wednesday.

The department has also stepped up inspection at licensed liquor vends and shops to check issues of overpricing and hassles related to online payments, District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava said.

“On August 15, under a special enforcement campaign, Excise Inspector Gaurav Chand held accused Tribhuvan Mahto in Sector 10 of Noida. Inspector Ravi Jaiswal caught accused Pawan Sharma who was found selling liquor illegally near a hospital in Sector 50," the officer said.

“Similarly in Greater Noida, Excise Inspectors Shikha Thakur and Chandra Shekhar Singh along with their staff and local police team raided village Asgarpur under area of Police Station 126 and arrested Hriday Singh and his wife Resha for illegally selling liquor on dry day. They were carrying the liquor on their scooter," he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, DEO Srivastava hit the ground as he went around licensed liquor stores and model shops to inspect the situation following complaints by users about over-rating and hassles in using online payment, according to an official statement.