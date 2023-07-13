4 Kanwariyas Killed, 15 Injured in Major Accident in Delhi

Four ‘Kanwariyas’, on an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, were killed and at least 15 injured after a truck they were travelling in met with a major accident in Delhi.

An official said that of the 20-23 ‘kanwar yatris’, 15 were injured and four were killed on the spot, while whereabouts of remaining are being traced. He said that two injured were referred to a higher centre (Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar), while others were sent to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela.