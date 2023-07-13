Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » 4 Kanwariyas Killed, 15 Injured in Major Accident in Delhi

4 Kanwariyas Killed, 15 Injured in Major Accident in Delhi

Delhi Accident: An official said that of the 20-23 'kanwar yatris', 15 were injured and four were killed on the spot, while whereabouts of remaining are being traced.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Many believe Ravana was the first Kanwariya.
Many believe Ravana was the first Kanwariya.

Four ‘Kanwariyas’, on an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, were killed and at least 15 injured after a truck they were travelling in met with a major accident in Delhi.

An official said that of the 20-23 ‘kanwar yatris’, 15 were injured and four were killed on the spot, while whereabouts of remaining are being traced. He said that two injured were referred to a higher centre (Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar), while others were sent to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • According to the preliminary investigation, a Haryana number plate truck was going towards Delhi and had crossed the central divider of GTK road when it rammed the truck of the ‘kanwar yatris’ that was coming from the opposite direction (towards Haryana) on GT Karnal Road (national highway 44).

    A source said that of the injured, five were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri. The accused truck driver is absconding, while the road has been cleared for vehicular traffic. An official said that a case has been registered at Alipur police station and further investigation is underway.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 13, 2023, 08:28 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 08:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App