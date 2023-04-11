4 Killed After Being Run Over by Truck in Madhya Pradesh

Four persons were killed when a truck run over them while they were collecting wheat spilt on a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am.

The victims were collecting wheat spilt from a tractor-trolley near Bheru Chowki on Indore-Ahmedabad when the truck suddenly hit them, Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna said.

The four persons died on the spot, he said.

Two of the victims were travelling on the tractor-trolley to Rajgarh when the wheat spilt from the vehicle on the road.

They called two of their relatives to help them in collecting the wheat when the accident took place, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Munnalal (47), Luvkush (28), Navdeep (29) and Arjun (26), he said.

The truck driver was taken into custody and his vehicle impounded, the police said.

