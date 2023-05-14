Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » 4 Killed in Car Accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

4 Killed in Car Accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Two people died on the spot while two were declared dead in the hospital

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 19:08 IST

Gurgaon, India

The accident took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: News18)
The accident took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: News18)

At least four people were killed in a car accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon.

Two people died on the spot while two were declared dead in the hospital. A child survived the accident which took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram sector 108.

Earlier today in Andhra Pradesh, six women were killed and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

The accident occurred on national highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred. A case has been registered.

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: May 14, 2023, 19:07 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 19:08 IST
Read More