RPF Constable Shoots Senior, 3 Others Dead In Jaipur-Mumbai Train; Police Says Accused 'Wasn't Feeling Well'

At least four people, including a cop, were killed in a firing incident inside the Jaipur-Mumbai passenger train. The incident took place between Dahisar and Mira Road stations inside the B5 coach of Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express during the early hours of Monday morning.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable opened fire at his colleagues inside the moving train.

He shot dead one of his co-workers. Three passengers were also injured in the incident and succumbed to their injuries, an official said.

Advertisement

The bodies were taken out of the train when it reached Borivali station and the RPF Jawan has been taken into custody, they added.

“In an unfortunate incident in Train No 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint," the Western Railways said in a statement.

“It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain. But, was arrested by RPF along with the weapon," the statement added.

Confirming the incident, Railway Protection Force said four casualties, including the ASI have been reported and the accused has been arrested.

“He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn’t feeling well and lost his calm…There was no argument,’ said Western Railway Police Commissioner.

As per primary information, the accused costable has earlier complained of mental harassment and was upset.

The statement of two other constables present on the train is being recorded by cops.

Ex Gratia For ASI Announced