Trends :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » 4 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents in Rajasthan, MeT Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm

4 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents in Rajasthan, MeT Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms with heavy rains in many areas of the state on Sunday

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 17:23 IST

Jaipur, India

The weather department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert in Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts. A ‘Yellow’ alert has also been issued for Jodhpur, Sirohi, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand districts. (Representational Image/PTI)
The weather department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert in Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts. A ‘Yellow’ alert has also been issued for Jodhpur, Sirohi, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand districts. (Representational Image/PTI)

Four people, including a woman and her two sons, died while three others were injured in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Jaisalmer districts, police said Sunday.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms with heavy rains in many areas of the state on Sunday.

The department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert in Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts. A ‘Yellow’ alert has also been issued for Jodhpur, Sirohi, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand districts.

An official of the Jaipur Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in many areas and hailstorms accompanied by rains in some places in these districts on Sunday.

In Ajmer district, Nani (50) and her two sons Suresh Gurjar (22) and Gyanchand Gurjar (18) died after the wall of a house collapsed over them in Khutian village under Vijay Nagar police station area on Saturday night, police said.

Two people were injured in the accident, they said.

In Jaisalmer, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed while another person was injured after being struck by lightning on Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan on Sunday, the weather department here said.

In the last 24 hours, Bonli (SawaiMadhopur) recorded 6 cm of rain, Chittorgarh 4 cm, Rashmi 4 cm, Mavli 4 cm and Kumbhalgarh 4 cm.

Various places across the state recorded 1 to 3 cm of rainfall during the period.

On Saturday, Bundi was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 04, 2023, 17:23 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 17:23 IST
    Read More