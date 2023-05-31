4 of Family Killed as Car Catches Fire After Hitting Tree in MP

Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST

Harda, India

Soon after being alerted, the police reached the spot to rescue the victims, but in vain (Representational Image/ANI)
Three men and a woman from a family were killed when their car hit a tree after a tyre burst and then caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Nausar village at around 7 am when the victims were returning to their village Varkala from Deepgaon after taking part in a wedding function, Timarni police station in-charge Sushil Patel said.

One of the car tyres burst following which the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The flames engulfed the car and its occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. Soon after being alerted, the police reached the spot to rescue the victims, but in vain, he said.

The deceased were identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Raksh Kushwaha, Shivani Kushwaha and Adarsh Choudhary, but their exact age was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST
