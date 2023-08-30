Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
4 of Family Killed as Fire Breaks Out at Electric Hardware Shop in Pune District

The incident took place at 5.25 a.m. in the shop located in the Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in the Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 11:59 IST

Pune, India

The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on. (Representative Image/IANS)
Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed after a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The incident took place at 5.25 a.m. in the shop located in the Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in the Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.

“So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building’s ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

    • The blaze has been extinguished and the cooling process is on, he said.

    Officials said a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 30, 2023, 11:59 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 11:59 IST
