400-year-old Tamil Nadu Fort, Once Home To Danish East India Company, To Get Facelift

Fort Dansborg, a 400-year-old historical monument, also known as the Danish Fort, is a captivating blend of Indian and European architectural styles. Situated in Tharangambadi, a serene fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, the fort stands as a living testament to the local heritage and a significant landmark in the area. Originally established as a base for the Danish East India Company’s settlements in the 17th century, it was built on land granted by Thanjavur king Ragunatha Nayak through an agreement with Danish Admiral Ove Gjedde in 1620. Over time, the fort and Tharangambadi’s administration came under British rule, leading to significant changes, including the renaming of the town to Tranquebar. Despite facing turmoil during the British regime, the fort’s historic charm remains intact, drawing visitors to experience its rich cultural legacy.

Tharangambadi became a part of the newly formed state of Tamil Nadu after India gained independence in 1947. According to the reports, the town’s historic landmarks and buildings were largely neglected in the following years. The Tamil Nadu government used the Danish Fort as a research centre until 1978. The Tamil Nadu Department Of Archaeology has controlled it since 1978 and exhibits artefacts from the 16th century.