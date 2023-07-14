42-year-old Man Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Stepdaughters in Andhra Pradesh

A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter and sexually exploiting her younger sister at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police identified the impregnated girl to be 17 years of age and her sister 16 years.

"Instead of playing the role of a father, that person (stepfather) has committed sexual assault on both girls," a police official told PTI.