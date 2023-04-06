Delhi: 45-year-old Man Tries to Immolate Self at Transport Bhawan

A man was detained by police after he attempted to die by suicide by self-immolation at the Transport Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday.

In a video posted on social media, the man doused himself in petrol and was heard saying “bhaiyo, bachalo bachalo…desh ko bachao" (brothers, save, save…save the country). The 45-year-old man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was taken to the hospital by the police.

The incident occurred weeks after a 30-year-old woman allegedly died after setting herself on fire in Gurugram. The woman immolated herself on March 25 after being distressed over her lover dying by suicide. She was taken to the Civil Hospital in critical condition and was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she died during treatment on March 28.

In another incident, a Delhi Police head constable doused himself with inflammatory liquid and set himself on fire near Vijay Chowk on January 4. The officer suffered burns on his neck and chest and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here