Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested as ISIS Gang Busted in Karnataka, Were Planning ‘Major Attack’

Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested as ISIS Gang Busted in Karnataka, Were Planning ‘Major Attack’

Following their interrogation, four walkie-talkies, seven pistols, ammunition, two daggers and other incriminating material was recovered from Bengaluru

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 14:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

The recoveries made from the terror suspects. (News18)
The recoveries made from the terror suspects. (News18)

Five suspects of a possible Islamic State module were arrested from across Bengaluru on Tuesday, with top intelligence sources telling CNN-News18 that the group was planning a major attack.

The case relates to an ISIS module run by a person named Junaid from Baku. Sources said Junaid was in touch with ISI and sent explosives to the accused possibly from Gujarat or Punjab border. The operation is also being run by another Mangalore blast accused from jail.

Sources said the accused were already in possession of grenades and were planning a major attack. Following their interrogation, four walkie-talkies, seven pistols, ammunition, two daggers and other incriminating material was recovered from Bengaluru.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • The suspects, during questioning, also disclosed that they were in touch with T Nazir (a terror accused presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail. Police has registered an FIR against the accused, including those absconding.

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, during a press conference, said: “They are all in age group of 25-35. They were using digital payment apps for money transaction."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 13:52 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 14:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App