5 Bangladeshi Women Rescued, 3 Traffickers Arrested in Siliguri

Five Bangladeshi women were rescued and three people were arrested in Siliguri in northern West Bengal as police busted a major human trafficking ring, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metro Police intercepted them near the New Jalpaiguri railway station late on Sunday night, they said.

The three accused, who are Indians, started from Dhaka with the five women on Saturday. They crossed the international border at Uttar Dinajpur district’s Domohona area, and reached Siliguri.