Six mild-density earthquakes jolted the region of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh within the span of the last 24 hours, the highest of all being the one of magnitude 4.5 that hit Ladakh on Saturday at 9.44 pm.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, the seismology department said. While no casualties were reported, the tremor was felt at 9.44 pm and its epicentre was 271 km north-east of Leh.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.74 degrees north and a longitude of 79.84 degrees east.

The first earthquake to hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday was one of magnitude 3.0 and tremors were felt at 2.03 pm. The epicentre of the tremor was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The depth of the earthquake was reportedly five kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

The second earthquake struck 271km northeast of Leh, Laddakh with a magnitude of 4.5 at around 9.44 pm, the highest of all.

Soon after the earthquake of the highest magnitude hit the region, another quake of a 4.4-magnitude was near the India-China border at 9.55 pm just within 15 minutes of the previous tremor. The epicentre of the quake was the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Early on Sunday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 again jolted the region with its epicentre near the India-China border, 295km northeast of Leh district.

Meanwhile, the fifth earthquake was observed near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. It struck 80 km east of Katra at 3.50 am at a depth of 11 km.