Home » India » 5 IEDs Recovered from Jharkhand Forest, Defused

5 IEDs Recovered from Jharkhand Forest, Defused

In the course of a combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village on Monday

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 11:19 IST

Chaibasa, India

All the improvised explosive devices were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot. (Representational Photo/PTI)
Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on the anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said. In the course of the combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.

    • All the improvised explosive devices were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

    The district police have been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in the Kolhan area of the district, officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 20, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 11:19 IST
