Home » India » 5 Kids Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal

5 Kids Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls and started playing football when one of them exploded, the officer added

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:46 IST

Kolkata, India

Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
Five children aged between 7 and 11 years were injured when a crude bomb went off in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls and started playing football when one of them exploded, the officer added.

    • The injured kids have been identified as Aryan Sheikh (8), Dawood Sheikh (10), Ashadul Sheikh (7), Suvan Sheikh (11) and Imran Sheikh (9), police said, adding they are undergoing treatment at Jangipur Subdivisional Hospital.

    Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

