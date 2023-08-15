Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » UP: 5 Killed, Many Injured After Wall Collapses Near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Four people, who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 22:39 IST

Mathura, India

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Rai, Arvind Yadav, Geeta Kashyap, Rashmi Gupti and Anju. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after a portion of a house fell on devotees. The incident took place near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Four people, who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said.

Administration officials reached the spot following the incident.

Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh said a couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed.

    • District Pulkit Khare said due compensation will be awarded to the victim’s families.

    The officials identified the deceased as Geeta Kashyap (50), Arvind Kumar Yadav (35) and Rashmi Gupta (52) from Kanpur, Anju Murgan (51) of Vrindavan and Chandan Rai (28) of Deoria.

    first published: August 15, 2023, 19:56 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 22:39 IST
