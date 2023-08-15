UP: 5 Killed, Many Injured After Wall Collapses Near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after a portion of a house fell on devotees. The incident took place near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Four people, who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said.

Administration officials reached the spot following the incident.

Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh said a couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed.