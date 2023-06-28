Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
5 Killed, Many Injured as Truck Falls into River in MP

The accident took place in the wee hours near Buhara village in Datia district when some people from Gwalior were going to Jatara in Tikamgarh district for a marriage ceremony

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST

Bhopal, India

Rescue operation was underway at the spot (Representational Image/ANI)
Four minors and a woman were killed and many others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Buhara village in Datia district when some people from Gwalior were going to Jatara in Tikamgarh district for a marriage ceremony, Mishra told reporters.

The truck carrying the people, belonging to Khatik community, overturned and fell into the Buhara river, he said. A 65-year-old woman, a boy aged 15 and three other children were killed in the accident, he said. Many others were injured.

    • Most of them were rescued and undergoing treatment in hospital, the minister said.

    Rescue operation was underway at the spot, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
