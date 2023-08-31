5-Member Team's 497-kilometre Horse Ride Finds Place In India Book Of Records

A team of five riders, including two married women and two children, from the Nila Horse Riding Academy in Erode completed an astonishing 497-kilometre horseback journey from Kanyakumari to Andhiyur. Their feat now stands proudly listed in the prestigious India Book of Records. The Coimbatore-based Indigenous Horse Society recognised and celebrated the remarkable riders – Gautam Vetrikannan (33), Swathi Nachimuthu (32), Priya Darshini Ranganathan (32), Subhadra Chandrakanth (13), and Manav Subramaniam (12) – all of whom participated in this incredible expedition. The ride was organized jointly by the Indigenous Horse Society and the Nila Horse Riding Academy.

Gautam Vetrikannan, one of the riders, shared that their journey served a dual purpose: to highlight the endurance potential of local native horse breeds and to empower women. He emphasized that their successful completion of the arduous ride held significant importance, not only for promoting horse riding awareness but also for demonstrating that horse riding is an endeavour accessible to all, regardless of age.

Advertisement

The commencement of this extraordinary horseback journey was signalled by Member of Parliament Vijay Vasant on July 28, near Kanyakumari. Over the next ten days, the five riders traversed an impressive 497 kilometres on horseback, arriving triumphantly at the Anthiyur horse market on August 8. Accompanying them on their journey was a dedicated support team of 25 individuals, who followed in cars.