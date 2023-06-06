Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
5 Pilgrims from AP Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

5 Pilgrims from AP Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

At about 2 am the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST

Yadgir, India

While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured (Representational Image/ANI)
While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured (Representational Image/ANI)

Five pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, including a woman and a girl, were killed while 13 others injured when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck in the small hours of Tuesday in Yadgir.

According to police, these pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

At about 2 am the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district.

    • While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured, they said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST
