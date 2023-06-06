5 Pilgrims from AP Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

Five pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, including a woman and a girl, were killed while 13 others injured when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck in the small hours of Tuesday in Yadgir.

According to police, these pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

At about 2 am the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district.