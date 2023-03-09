Home » India » 5 Quintal Meat, Suspected to Be Beef, Seized in UP's Mathura

5 Quintal Meat, Suspected to Be Beef, Seized in UP's Mathura

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from 'gaurakshaks' that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST

Mathura, India

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin (File image/News18)
Five quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The seizure was made by police on Wednesday following a tip-off from some ‘gaurakshaks’ (cow vigilantes), they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from ‘gaurakshaks’  that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Aas Muhammad, a resident of Mathura, fled.

The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Shri Krishna’s birthplace, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST
