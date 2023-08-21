5 Security Guards Beaten Up, Weighbridge Set on Fire by Maoist Group in J'khand

Five security guards were assaulted and a weighbridge of DVC coal mines in Jharkhand’s Latehar district was set on fire by a Maoist faction on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 2 am in the Tubed DVC coal mines area under the Latehar Police Station limits, around 110 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident by leaving a pamphlet there, Latehar Police Station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar said.