5 Youth Held from Haryana for Harassing People to Repay Loans Borrowed Through Predatory Apps

5 Youth Held from Haryana for Harassing People to Repay Loans Borrowed Through Predatory Apps

Five people came in contact with a Chinese national on an instant messaging platform, who provided links to them containing details of persons who borrowed from these loan apps along with their personal information

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 19:36 IST

Gurgaon, India

The five accused, in the age group of 19 to 22, were arrested from Gurugram and were brought to Hyderabad, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said. (Representative Image)
Five youngsters were arrested from Haryana for allegedly harassing people after offering them money through predatory loan apps, police here said on Wednesday.

The five accused, in the age group of 19 to 22, were arrested from Gurugram and were brought to Hyderabad, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

According to police, the five people came in contact with a Chinese national on an instant messaging platform, who provided links to them containing details of persons who borrowed from these loan apps along with their personal information.

The five accused allegedly sent explicit and threatening messages to the borrowers regarding repayment and their contacts through another messaging app by morphing their borrowers’ images for extracting money, it said.

In one such instance, they provided loan of Rs 10,500 to a Hyderabad resident through a loan app and extracted total amount of around Rs 2.5 lakh by circulating morphed photos and threatening calls to contacts of the victim, it said.

    • During the course of the investigation, police collected technical evidences and identified that the fraudsters were carrying out the crime from Gurugram and an investigating team went there and arrested the five accused, the release added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Saurabh Verma

    first published: August 23, 2023, 19:36 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 19:36 IST
