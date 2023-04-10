52 Tigers Dead in First Four Months of 2023, Highest Number in Last Three Years, Shows Data

A total of 52 tigers have died this year, with four of these deaths recorded only last week. This is the highest number of tiger deaths in the last three years, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released figures for the fifth cycle of India’s Tiger Census on Sunday.

According to data analysis by National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) as on April 4, Madhya Pradesh – known as the ‘tiger state’ – reported the most number of tiger deaths at 15.

The data showed that four of these 52 deaths took place only last week and, from April 1 to 4, one big cat died per day – Maharashtra and Kerala’s Wayanad wildlife sanctuary reported one death each; an adult and a cub died in separate incidents at the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Over the past 10 years, the total number of tiger deaths per year is as follows: 116 in 2022, 127 in 2021, 106 in 2020, 96 in 2019, 101 in 2018, 117 in 2017, 121 in 2016, 86 in 2015, 78 in 2014, and 68 in 2013.

The NTCA data further showed that natural causes account for the majority of deaths, followed by poisoning, snaring, shooting, electrocution and poaching. In winter, the mortality rate increases, as per the data.

Overall, from 2012 to 2022, January experienced the highest number of tiger deaths at 128, followed by 123 deaths in March. September witnessed the lowest number of deaths at 43. The mortality rate begins to decline in the months after winter.

Prime Minister Modi released the census figures on the occasion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger 1973’ in Karnataka’s Mysuru. The latest census shows that India has 3,167 tigers as of 2022. The country’s tiger population rose by 200 in the last four years to reach this number.

Advertisement

The prime minister also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) and said India was home to 75 percent of the world’s tiger population. He released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

Read all the Latest India News here