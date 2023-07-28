55-year-old Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat at Cochin Airport

Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
According to Nedumbassery police, Pathanamthitta native Sabu Varghese was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly claimed there was a bomb in one of the suitcases of another passenger

PTI

July 28, 2023

Kochi [Cochin], India

He was later let off on bail. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A 55-year old passenger has landed in trouble in Kerala after he allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger at the Cochin International Airport here while waiting for the security procedure to board a flight. The incident was reported on Thursday, police said. According to Nedumbassery police, Pathanamthitta native Sabu Varghese was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly claimed there was a bomb in one of the suitcases of another passenger.

    • "It seems like he was irritated due to the long security procedures. While waiting for the security check, he said there was a bomb in another man’s baggage," Nedumbassery police said. The airport authorities, after carrying out checks found the man’s claim to be a hoax and after necessary procedures, handed over the man to the Kerala police, which later recorded his arrest.

    He was later let off on bail.

    July 28, 2023
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 12:20 IST
