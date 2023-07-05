Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
56 New Covid Cases Registered in India Today, Active Caseload Now 1,453

Union Health Ministry reported single-day rise of 56 new Covid-19 infections, increasing the total number of active cases to 1,453 on Wednesday

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The count of active cases now stands at 1,453 (Image- Shutterstock/Representative)
India has recorded a single-day rise of 56 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,453, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded — one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407). The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,044, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 15:04 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 15:04 IST
