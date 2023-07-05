56 New Covid Cases Registered in India Today, Active Caseload Now 1,453

India has recorded a single-day rise of 56 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,453, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded — one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407). The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.