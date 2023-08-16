Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
57 IPhones, 490 Gm Gold Seized from Two Passengers at Amritsar Airport

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 20:53 IST

Amritsar, India

The market value of iPhones and gold was Rs 94.83 lakh, the statement said. (Representative Image)
Customs department officials recovered 57 iPhones and 490 grams of gold from two passengers who came from Sharjah in a flight at the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Customs officials said two passengers were intercepted at the airport on August 15.

During their search, the officials recovered 29 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring. They also recovered 28 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring.

The market value of iPhones and gold was Rs 94.83 lakh, the statement said.

The officials said further investigation was underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 20:53 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 20:53 IST
