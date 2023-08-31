Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » 6 Associates of Pakistan-based Terrorist Arrested: Punjab Police

6 Associates of Pakistan-based Terrorist Arrested: Punjab Police

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 15:13 IST

Chandigarh, India

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused. (Representative Image)
Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who were planning to commit "sensational crimes" in Punjab have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, according to police.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF-Punjab & @sasnagarpolice, have arrested six associates of ISI-backed, Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda," Yadav said.

    • "One of the arrested persons was involved in a double murder case at Patiala in April ’23 and has been absconding ever since. Preliminary investigation reveals that arrested accused were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state. Seizure of 5 Pistols & 20 live cartridges (was also done)," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 31, 2023, 15:13 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 15:13 IST
