6 Associates of Pakistan-based Terrorist Arrested: Punjab Police

Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who were planning to commit "sensational crimes" in Punjab have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, according to police.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF-Punjab & @sasnagarpolice, have arrested six associates of ISI-backed, Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda," Yadav said.