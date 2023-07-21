Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
6 Killed, 16 Injured in Lightning Strikes in West Bengal

Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Six people were killed and 16 others injured in lightning strikes in different districts of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

    • Among those dead, three persons were from the Paschim Medinipur district, two persons were from Purullia and one person was from Jalpaiguri district, the official of the state Disaster Management Department said.

    Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST
