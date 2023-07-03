6 Months, 12 States: Bengal Man Cycles Through India to Spread Awareness on Racial Discrimination

Karthik Narjeenary, a resident of West Bengal’s Alipur, toured across India on a bicycle covering as many as 12 states within six months to promote the message of non-discrimination against the people of Northeastern states.

Recently, Narjeenary entered Telangana, the 13th state in his tour. Next up are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

So far, the man has covered 12 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Narjeenary, who comes from a humble background was brought up by his relatives after his mother passed away. He studied only till intermediate due to financial issues and later migrated to Himachal Pradesh for work.