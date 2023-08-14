Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
6 People Stung by Jellyfish at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

The people were stung while walking close to the water on the beach shortly after midnight at around 12.20 am

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:53 IST

Mumbai, India

They were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital and discharged after treatment. (File representative pic: PTI)
Six people, among them three children, received injuries after being stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach in Mumbai on Monday, a civic official said.

The people were stung while walking close to the water on the beach shortly after midnight at around 12.20 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Three children in the age group of four to six years and two women and a man in their early 20s were injured, he said.

    • They were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital and discharged after treatment, the official said.

    In 2018, several people were stung by jellyfish at Girgaon Chowpatty when they entered the sea for the immersion of idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

