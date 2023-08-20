65-year-old Man Killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday.

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in the Goilkera police station area, they said.

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The man had no links with the police, he said.