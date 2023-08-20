Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » 65-year-old Man Killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

65-year-old Man Killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 14:05 IST

Chaibasa, India

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in the Goilkera police station area. (Representative Image)
A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday.

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in the Goilkera police station area, they said.

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The man had no links with the police, he said.

    • The Maoists allegedly slit the throat of the man on Saturday night, and dumped the body, he added.

    A search operation was underway to find those involved in the killing, the SP said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 20, 2023, 14:05 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 14:05 IST
