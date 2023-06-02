65% Favour Price Cap on Flight Tickets Due to Last-Minute Hike, 85% Want Bereavement Fare: Survey

With GoAir cancelling many of its flights in early May, air passengers have complained about experiencing new highs in airfares. Recently, fliers have complained about being charged Rs 35,000 for a Delhi-Leh one-way flight, and over Rs 20,000 for a Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Nagpur flight.

Many consumers have also alleged profiteering by airlines with a fresh surge in complaints in May after GoFirst shutting flights.

LocalCircles conducted a survey in which respondents were asked if the government should bring back capping of airfares, 65% replied in affirmative while 21% indicated ‘No’ and 14% reserved their opinion.

People have cited last minute travel for medical emergencies, family emergencies or death of a family member for which they are charged two to six times of generally available airfare.

When asked if Indian airlines should mandatorily offer bereavement fare, 85% fliers agreed so that they don’t have to pay exorbitant prices for last minute air travel.

International airlines such as Alaska, Air Canada, Delta, Hawaiian, WestJet and others offer bereavement fares to passengers having to travel last minute due to death in their family or friends.

Customers were also asked how often they found in the last 12 months that the airfares charged by low-cost (GoAir, Indigo, Spicejet, Akasa) flights are in fact higher than the full-service airlines (Vistara, Air India). Of nearly 10,000 respondents, 50% indicated “very often"; 22% stated “sometimes" and 7% “every once in a while". Only 7% did not find this to be applicable while 14% gave no clear response.

People also complained about excessive fares charged by airlines, including low-cost ones, where there is no food and seat selection making them realise that they are not cheap flights.

The survey received over 32,000 responses from consumers located in 303 districts of India. 62% respondents were men while 38% respondents were women. 46% respondents were from tier 1, 34% from tier 2 and 20% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.