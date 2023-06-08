7 Killed, 2 Injured as Truck Overturns on SUV in MP

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.
The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI. The dumper truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said. A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added.
first published: June 08, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 12:30 IST