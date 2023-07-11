7 Killed As Bus Carrying Marriage Party Falls Into Canal in Andhra's Prakasam; CM Condoles Deaths

At least seven persons, including a child, were killed and as many as 30 others injured were left injured when a bus carrying a marriage party plunged into the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) canal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Darsi in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

It was a hired APSRTC bus, which was on its way to Kakinada from Podili. A total of 45 persons were there on the bus when the accident occurred. They were going to Kakinada to attend a marriage function.

Officials from the police and other departments rushed to the spot and initiated a relief and rescue operation. The injured were immediately taken to the nearby hospitals.

Advertisement

The mishap took place on the outskirts of Darsi when the driver of the RTC bus carrying the marriage party plunged into the canal while trying to avoid a private bus coming in the opposite direction, Prakasam district superintendent of police Mallika Garg told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Plaziz(65) , Abdul Honey(60), Sheikh Rameez(48), Mulla Noorjahan(58), Mulla Johny Begum(65), Sheikh Sabeena(35) and Sheikh Heena(6).

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the bus accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.