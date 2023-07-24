Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » 7 Killed in Two Road Accidents in Aligarh

7 Killed in Two Road Accidents in Aligarh

Two of the deceased were employees of a private firm working on the Jewar airport construction site, police said, adding that four people were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 16:48 IST

Aligarh, India

The bus was coming from Agra when it hit the cars parked on the sideway. (Representational Image/ANI)
Seven people died in two road accidents here on Monday morning, including four on the Agra-Delhi expressway where a bus crashed into two parked cars, police said.

In the expressway accident, the bus was coming from Agra when it hit the cars parked on the sideway, they said.

Two of the deceased were employees of a private firm working on the Jewar airport construction site, police said, adding that four people were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries.

    • The other accident took place near Gonda on the Iglas-Gonda road where five youngsters jogging on the footpath to prepare for defence recruitment exams were hit by a passing vehicle.

    Three of them died on the spot and two were severely injured, police officials said, adding that the injured were admitted in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 16:48 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 16:48 IST
