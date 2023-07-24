7 Killed in Two Road Accidents in Aligarh

Seven people died in two road accidents here on Monday morning, including four on the Agra-Delhi expressway where a bus crashed into two parked cars, police said.

In the expressway accident, the bus was coming from Agra when it hit the cars parked on the sideway, they said.

Two of the deceased were employees of a private firm working on the Jewar airport construction site, police said, adding that four people were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries.