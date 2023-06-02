Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » 7 People Arrested Over Moral Policing Charges in Mangaluru

7 People Arrested Over Moral Policing Charges in Mangaluru

Three paramedical students from the neighbouring state were injured in the attack by the gang on Thursday evening. They were visiting the beach with three girls who were also their college mates

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST

Mangalore, India

The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls. (Representational: PTI)
The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls. (Representational: PTI)

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assault of three youths from Kerala who were in the company of girls of a different faith at Someshwar beach here, Karnataka police said.

Three paramedical students from the neighbouring state were injured in the attack by the gang on Thursday evening. They were visiting the beach with three girls who were also their college mates, police added.

The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls from another religion, police said. Two police teams had been formed to trace the attackers. The arrested persons are being questioned.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 15:30 IST
    Read More