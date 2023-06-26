8 Killed in Ratnagiri's Dapoli After Overspeeding Truck Hits Auto

Eight people died while six were left seriously injured in Ratnagiri’s Dapoli after a magic auto was hit by an overspeeding truck.

The incident took place on Sunday. Five people died on the spot, while three were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation has been launched into the case and the driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 12 people died and 20 were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar collided with a government bus near Khemundi College of Digapahandi.

According to reports, Local police and fire personnel rushed to the site of the accident and admitted the injured persons to the Berhampur MKCG Hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed “anguish" at the “tragic" road accident and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.