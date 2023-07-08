8 People Dead, as Many Injured in Road Accident in Jind

Eight people died and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a car in Haryana’s Jind district on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place on the Jind-Bhiwani road near Bibipur village.
Eight people, including a woman, died in the incident while eight more sustained injuries, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar said over the phone.
Six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind, he added.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: July 08, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated: July 08, 2023, 14:56 IST